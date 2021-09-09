A STORM has erupted on social media after a video was posted this afternoon appearing to show a North Yorkshire MP swearing at a political activist.

The video posted to Twitter by political activist Steve Bray appears to show the Selby and Ainsty Conservative MP, Nigel Adams, twice swearing at Mr Bray during a heated exchange between the two men as they walk together outside the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday (September 8).

Mr Bray appears to ask Mr Adams about the progress of the Health and Social Care Bill being debated in the House of Commons yesterday.

Mr Bray, from Port Talbot in South Wales, may be familiar to many as the man who made daily protests against Brexit in College Green in Westminster. He is variously known as Stop Brexit Man, Mr Stop Brexit or the Stop Brexit guy.

Nigel Adams Tory MP not happy to answer some questions... tells me to fuck off & calls Sylvia a numpty. He also calls me Dave... a far right myth. #BrexitTax pic.twitter.com/OsZyufyuqj — Steve Bray It's time we removed this corrupt gov. (@snb19692) September 8, 2021

The Press has tried to contact Mr Adams for a comment and will publish his response when we hear back from him.

Mr Adams is Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development and was formerly the Minister of State for Sport, Media and Creative Industries.

A spokesman for Selby Green Party said they were shocked to see the video footage.

Arnold Warneken of Cowthorpe, who stood in the 2019 General Election against Mr Adams, said: “He’s a disgrace. No public servant should be allowed to talk to a member of the public like this no matter how irritating they may be.

"Being challenged on policy is a daily expectation of an MP – it comes with the job. His is not just an MP, he holds a senior ministerial post and receives a 6-figure remuneration from us all. We have a right to a higher standard than this.”