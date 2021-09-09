THE Nando's restaurant in York city centre has temporarily closed.
A sign in the window of the eatery in High Ousegate says: "Sorry, we're currently closed."
It gives no explanation but simply suggests people should visit Nando's website to find their nearest restaurant or to order for collect or delivery.
It is understood that the closure relates to a staff shortage.
The Press has asked Nando's headquarters for the reasons for the closure, and when the restaurant is going to reopen.
Staff at the Nando's restaurant at the Vangarde Centre, Monks Cross, said it was open.
