NANDO'S says its restaurant in York city centre has closed temporarily after two members of staff caught Covid.
A spokesman for the firm said today that the problems had arisen at its restaurant in High Ousegate after two members of the team had tested positive for coronavirus.
"Because of self-isolation regulations, we have not had enough team members to keep the restaurant running today," he said.
"We have closely adhered to all relevant regulations and look forward to fully reopening Monday, when enough team members are available to work.”
Staff at the Nando's restaurant at the Vangarde Centre, Monks Cross, said it was open.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment