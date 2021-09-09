YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped slightly - but further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by one - taking it to 266.3 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which is currently 383.6 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 66 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 20,821.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by seven taking it to 357.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 362 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 53,906.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by eight taking it to 438.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 201 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 33,389.
Across the UK, a further 38,013 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 7,132,072.
