THE Government has been forced to grasp the nettle of social care costs for older people but sadly for the wrong reasons and has come up with a totally inadequate solution.

First, the wrong reason: 30 years ago Margaret Thatcher introduced ‘Right to Buy’ for people living in council houses saying that people could buy their previously rented council homes and have a legacy to leave to their children. This was a really popular policy leading to many homes being sold and the new property owners becoming Tory voters. However, these very same people are now having to sell their homes to pay for social care and the promised legacy is lost. They not happy to have been misled all these years.