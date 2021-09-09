A MAN has been arrested after police found what is believed to be an explosive device at a construction site.
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to a construction site near Field Lane in Scalby at 8.05am today following the discovery of the device.
A spokesperson for the force said that the device is thought to be inert. However, the area has been cordoned off to keep people safe and officers are working with experts at the Ministry of Defence.
Following local enquiries, a man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the police response and is currently on police custody while enquiries continue.
Police have also conducted searches in the area to ensure there is no risk to the public.
