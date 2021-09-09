UPDATED 5.20PM FRIDAY: A missing 27-year-old woman from Selby has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police say her family has been updated and they would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.
AN urgent appeal to help find a missing woman has been issued by police.
North Yorkshire Police say missing 27-year-old Esme Louise Holmes is from Selby but she may be oversees, possibly in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.
A spokesman for the police said: "While she is an experienced world traveller, officers have concerns about her welfare.
"North Yorkshire Police has been working with organisations overseas to help locate her.
"Officers are urging Esme to get in touch so her family knows she is safe.
"They are also asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to share information."
Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210190137.
