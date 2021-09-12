PEOPLE looking for a fresh start will be able to meet local employers at a jobs fair in York.

The UK Careers Fair is returning to York on Thursday, September 16, when staff from a range of businesses will be in one place and ready to discuss available roles with potential candidates.

The fair, at the Novotel, Fishergate, is open to people from all backgrounds, experience and education levels.

Recruiters will be attending from different organisations, offering various roles. The event has previously attracted companies from the health sector, hospitality and leisure, the British Army, recruitment firms, manufacturing firms, food production, local authorities, educational establishments and charities.

The fair runs from 10am to 2pm. Details at www.ukcareersfair.com.

Meanwhile, hotel chain Premier Inn has a number of vacancies, including chef, reception and housekeeping roles at its York hotels, including Shipton Road, at Bilbrough, A64, and The Millfield, Nether Poppleton.

No experience is required as full training will be provided. Grill and breakfast chef roles start at £10.16 per hour - anyone still in the job at the end of October will receive a bonus week's wage.

There is also the possibility to complete an apprenticeship at level 2, 3 or 4 if required. To discuss further, contact Matt.Campbell@whitbread.com

Splendid Hospitality UK is hosting a five-day hospitality training programme from September 20 to 24 at The Grand Hotel York.

All successful candidates will receive a guaranteed interview for a position at The Grand and Hotel Indigo. Roles include receptionist, restaurant host, guest services/housekeeping, a luggage jockey and more, with full time and part time posts available. Candidates must be age 19-plus.

Job seekers interested should contact their JobCentre work coach.

Caffe Nero is also running a five-day training programme from September 20 to 24 at York CVS, Priory Street.

It includes food hygiene certificate level 2, and there will be guaranteed interviews for those who finish the programme. Barista and shift leader roles are available at the York Designer Outlet, in York city centre and Vangarde Shopping Park.

Costa Coffee is also looking for baristas to work in York, with wages from £8.91 an hour.

Part time and full time staff are needed for Five Guys at York Designer Outlet with pay at £9 an hour and a bonus programme. No experience is required. More information is available on their recruitment website.

Primark at Monks Cross needs full-time retail assistants; while the Dormouse at Clifton Park Avenue, York, needs a kitchen porter and chefs while Hello Student York is looking a night caretaker to maintain cleanliness and hygiene and carry out basic maintenance.