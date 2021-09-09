AHEAD of releasing his forthcoming fourth studio album, a "beloved" artist has announced an "intimate" tour in both the US and UK - including a show in York.
Foy Vance will celebrate the release of his new album with a visit to York Barbican on Friday March 25 next year.
Vance’s second studio album on Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records and the follow-up to 2016’s The Wild Swan, 'Signs Of Life' will be released on September 10 on CD, LP and digital formats.
Vance said that he hit a wall during his first extended period of time off in almost 20 years. But, he is planning to return to the "peak of his powers" with the upcoming tour.
Hailing from Bangor in Northern Ireland, Vance independently released his debut album 'Hope' in 2007, quickly garnering acclaim from fans and fellow musicians alike.
Tickets for the York show are on sale Friday September 17 from 10am from the Barbican website.
