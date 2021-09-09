Michael Hawkswell's crimes involved 87 birds and animals in two counties over a nine-month period.

On July 1, 2020, he had 76 live birds including 47 hens, four geese, three guinea fowl, 10 ducks and two cardboard boxes with a dozen chicks when they stopped him at South Milford at the junction of the A63 and the A1(M).

He had also been seen twice unloading, buying and selling poultry at auctions at Highgate Auctions in Rotherham in June 2020.

On October 2, 2020, he bought and transported two goats from a farm north of Harrogate.

On February 24, 2021, he was driving a trailer with seven sheep in it at Markington, near Ripley Castle.

And when he was stopped at the junction of the A1(M) and the A59, on March 23, he had a live duck with him.

Animal welfare charity RSPCA praised the way Michael Hawkswell was caught and brought to justice.

Its national wildlife co-ordinator Geoff Edward said it worked closely with North Yorkshire Police in dealing with animal welfare and wildlife crime matters.

He said: “I would like to thank the Rural Task Force for their continued and concerted efforts to tackle serious breaches of animal welfare legislation, as has occurred here.

"This is a persistent offender who has continued to ignore his animal disqualification order issued by the court, showing total disregard for this whilst continuing to be involved in the care of livestock.

“The vigilance of the community and swift response of the officers means this offender has been brought to justice again.”