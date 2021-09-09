A SERIES of pop-up Covid vaccination clinics will be held at universities and colleges in York to help ensure as many students as possible get the jab when they return from the summer break.
Nimbuscare says the first will be held at York College from 9.30am to 2.30pm next Tuesday, which will be for college students and staff only.
The next, again for college students and staff only, will be at Askham Bryan College from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday September 22.
The third will be held at York St John University, in the Chapel near the Students' Union, from 10am to 4pm on Monday September 27 and Tuesday September 28, with these clinics open to the public.
The fourth, again open to the public, will be held in the Central Hall at the University of York from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday September 28, Wednesday September 29 and Thursday September 30, with another from 10am to 4pm on Saturday October 2 at Spring Lane Teaching Building on Harewood Way.
"No appointment is needed, and you don't need a GP registration or NHS number," said a spokesperson.
"You can simply walk in for your first dose, or for your second dose if it's at least eight weeks since you had your first."
They said another clinic would be held at Jorvik Gillygate Practice from 9am to noon on Saturday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.