COUNTRY-POP singer Twinnie has told how she will be "overwhelmed" when she takes to the stage of The Crescent later this month.

The York-born musician is coming back home on September 14 as part of her "dramatic" and "fit for Wembley Stadium" Hollywood Gypsy tour.

And it will be even more special with the venue's history reminiscent of her youth - the time when her Grandma would take her to their local working men’s club for bingo.

She remembers: "That's where I started singing - my Grandma used to take me and in the bingo break she'd say 'Go on Twinnie, sing!'"

The tour comes more than one year after the release of her debut studio album, Hollywood Gypsy, which went on to be named as BBC Radio 2's Album Of The Week following its chart peak of number 1 in the UK iTunes Country Chart. The album also had a five-week consecutive stay in the UK Country Top-20 Chart.

Speaking to The Press, Twinnie said: "I'm really excited - especially for York as it's my home town. I'll probably be overwhelmed with emotion actually.

"It's dramatic, it's loud, it's basically a show fit for Wembley Stadium. The album's quite in your face so we wanted to make sure we played these songs how we played them with the record. We're going to make you dance a lot and be involved.

"I am not even being biased when I say this but anybody, when I say I'm from York, they're like 'I love York, it's so beautiful, it's so picturesque'. I love the people. I think Northern people are a different breed and there's something special about them. That's a lot of where I take inspiration for my song writing because I always try and write the truth.

"It was once the capital of England. It's a great city and I love it and if my work wasn't in London I'd probably move back there."

Reflecting on the past year, she said: "It's been a mixed bag of good stuff. I got to spend a lot of time at home with my Mum and when I look back at that time it's really special. Live venues were shut down. It means especially now that we're able to get back on stage it's going to mean so much as it's been 18 months since my album came out."

Tickets cost £10.00 with links on www.twinnieofficial.com

Twinnie's album has been streamed in excess of 7 million times across Spotify and was re-released as an acoustic package late last year.

And, bringing a new dimension, to the hit crossover record, the award-winning performer also shared a reimagined EP - featuring five songs off the CD as you've never heard them before.

Released exclusively via bandcamp the collection will act as a bridge to new music from the pop-influenced artist - who has been spending time in Nashville, USA, working on new material with a number of revered producers.

The secret project is set to be released via her US label BBR Music Group soon.