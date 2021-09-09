A BANK card and other items were stolen when a thief raided a house in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened in Osbaldwick and items were stolen with the victim's bank card later used at an ATM.
It happened on Thirkleby Way between 10pm on Tuesday (September 7) and 4am yesterday.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect involved entered the victim’s address via the rear garden and took a number of items from within, including a white-spotted red Kath Kidston purse, a black Ted Baker handbag, and a black Ted Baker purse.
"They then tried to use the victim’s bank card at Asda in Layerthorpe. It is believed they travelled there by bicycle and were dressed all in black.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and locate the stolen items."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police, by emailing 001357@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and quoting reference 12210197582 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
