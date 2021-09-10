A YORK brewer said the support from local pubs and customers was "humbling" as his business celebrates its best trade on record.

Cask ale sales, which make up the lion’s share of business for Ainsty Ales Brewery, rose by 15 to 20 per cent in July and August, compared to pre-Covid times.

Founder Andy Herrington said their bar at the crowd-pulling York Balloon Festival over the August bank holiday weekend had also played a part in their growing sales and brand success.

“We’ve just had the busiest and best two weeks on record at Ainsty Ales Brewery,” said Andy, who launched a community drive-thru during the Covid-19 lockdowns and an e-shop for his Acaster Malbis brewery.

“Throughout the summer and since Covid restrictions started to ease, public houses in and around York have been fantastically supportive to ‘one of their own’ which has resulted in August being our busiest month ever for traditional cask ale sales.

“I’m actually quite humbled with the noticeable support from York pubs who are not only buying more from us, but have also decided to have Ainsty Ales as a permanent house-beer.”

Adding to its success, Ainsty Ales has just scooped two gold awards, one silver and one bronze at the regional SIBA Beer Awards in Newcastle.

“These awards are fantastic for the brewery because they’re not only judged by our peers but are also an industry award which reflects the level of consistency in our beers which we’ve had for a few years now,” said Andy.

The 4.4 per cent American Pale Ale, Cool Citra, which won regional gold goes through to the National SIBA Awards next year.

Andy said the national haulage driver shortage had also had a positive impact on his brewery.

“We are having phone calls from pubs who can’t get hold of beer. Pub companies have been told they can contact their local brewery if they are desperate for beer and they are happy doing that. That will be the same up and down the country so it’s great for small independent breweries.

“On the negative side, we have been waiting for ingredients coming in. If I need an order of malt or barley that usually comes the week after. Now I have to order two or three weeks in advance. We almost had to cancel a brew a couple of times because the ingredients didn’t turn up.”

In October, Ainsty Ales is launching its first kegged craft lager - a 4.5 per cent Pilsner style, available in 50L kegs and 400ml cans.

“I have always wanted to do a lager because we are seen as quite a traditional brewery,” said Andy.

“I speak to all my customers when I deliver and they can’t get hold of lager or they are being rationed, so with hindsight I wish I’d had the lager a couple of months ago.

“This will be our first proper kegged craft lager in time for the Christmas run-in.”

Thanking balloon festival organiser John Lowery for inviting Ainsty Ales to have a bar at the event, Andy added: “As festivals go this was the perfect event for us. The organisers are fantastically supportive with Ainsty Ales Brewery; we’re the only independent local brewery and the event is right in our catchment area, making it ideal to promote the Ainsty brand.

“This year we developed a Charity Balloon Fiesta Gift-Pack to give away to the balloon pilot’s and landowners - £1 from each gift pack sold also went to each of the three festival charities.”