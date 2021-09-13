"SHE had a heart of gold and put animals and people before herself" - this is the loving tribute paid to a York mum who has died suddenly at home aged 57.

Former full-time care manager Jane Kitt-Bowe passed away at her North Yorkshire home on August 4 - just days before her fifth wedding anniversary to husband Simon.

Her funeral took place on August 26 at York Crematorium.

She also leaves her son Jake, daughter-in-law Natalie, and father Ray Kitt, of York.

Jane Kitt-Bowe who has died aged 57

Jane, who grew up in York and attended Poppleton Road Primary School and Lowfields Secondary School, had Crohn's disease and, despite undergoing several operations and suffering ill health, lead a full and happy life - one that was dedicated to others, say her family.

Crohn's disease is a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

Heartbroken Simon said: "She had Crohn's for 30 years and even after two major operations on her bowel she would not let this affect her care for the elderly. No matter how ill she was, she made sure care was delivered."

Jane not only cared for people, but adored animals. At her home with Simon at their family caravan park near Harrogate, she tamed five feral cats and set up a hedgehog hotel in the bushes at the bottom of their garden.

Simon said: "She built them a shelter full of straw so they could hibernate in winter. In summer, she would feed them at night time. She knew they liked blueberries so when we went shopping she always bought blueberry muffins."

If she found any injured animals she always took them to the vet, he added. The feral cats at their home became semi-feral after Jane cared for them - feeding them and getting them flea treatment.

Jane with husband Simon

Simon, who works away from home during the week as a lorry driver, believes it was shortly after feeding the cats one evening that Jane passed away on the sofa at home. She was found by a neighbour the following morning.

"It has been very hard and very difficult," he said. "Everything Jane did was for everybody else.

He added: "She was a person full of love and devotion; whether it was her job; her devotion to animals, particularly cats and hedgehogs; or to family and friends."

Simon said that despite having to shield during the pandemic because of her health condition, she still went shopping every week for her father Ray.

And when they were on holiday, she would often sneak food from her plate to give to stray cats.

Her son Jake said she had a "heart of gold" and her death had left "a massive hole in our lives". He said: "You could not have met anyone more caring."

Despite her ill health, Jane enjoyed life to the full - taking many holidays and acquiring her motorbike licence at the age of 40. Her first trip was to Monaco with Jake.

Jane with son Jake

Jane left school at 16 and tried various jobs before finding her vocation in the care sector.

She also worked as a dental nurse and even had a period modelling and selling wedding dresses.

During a spell at Dobbie’s Garden Centre she jokingly asked BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration for proof-of-age ID when he was attempting to buy some gardening shears.

After marrying Simon, Jane gave up her career in care to focus on her own health and her passion for animals.

The couple enjoyed holidaying in Turkey - where Simon proposed. Jane's engagement, wedding and eternity rings were made from Turkish gold.

Simon says he and his neighbours will continue to look after her cats and the hedgehog hotel in Jane's memory.

Jane Kitt-Bowe was cremated on August 26 at York Crematorium. The ceremony was conducted by Co-Op Funeral Care Harrogate and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony. Donations in memory may be made in Jane's name to Cats Protection and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.