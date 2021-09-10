A HOTEL in York has launched a hotel room dedicated to chocolate orange, with a selection of chocolate cocktails.
The newly launched aptly named Chocolate Orange Room at Clementine's Hotel will see chocolate orange lovers able to indulge in a chocolate paradise with the room including chocolate orange themed gifts upon arrival.
"The Chocolate Orange Room sees a mix of patterns and heavy fabrics, with a four poster bed and jacuzzi bath big enough to fit two, a sumptuous experience for all who stay there", a spokesperson said.
A series of themed cocktails have also been created by the hotel's in-house mixologist - and include Chocolate Orange Daiquiri and After Eight Mojito.
The room is the latest to launch at the Clementine’s Townhouse Hotel, part of the HRH Group and looks to provide an "exquisite" escape.
To find out more about the chocolate orange room or information regarding booking, visit: www.clementinestownhouse.co.uk
