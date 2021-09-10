MEMBERS of a mental health charity in York are set to take on a cycling challenge to raise awareness of activities that can benefit people.

Eleven riders from the York branch of the Samaritans charity will take on the task of riding 56 miles from Hull back to the city on September 16.

The team have chosen to take on the challenge to help awareness of the benefits that physical activity can have on a person's on mental health.

Setting off at 9.30am, the riders will follow National Cycle Route 66 to Beverley, Market Weighton, Pocklington, Stamford Bridge, Dunnington and Osbaldwick before finishing the ride in Parliament Street in York around 3pm.

On the day of the ride, the York Branch will also have a stand-in place in Parliament Street and volunteers will be there to explain the role of Samaritans, hand out leaflets and give handy tips about how anyone can help by listening to the team's advice.

The riders, who are being supported by Giant Cycles, recently took part in a bike maintenance session with manager, Nicola Trotter.

Samaritans are contactable 24/7 on the freephone line 116123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org.

A charity spokesperson said: "We are there for anyone who might be struggling to cope with life’s difficulties."

Donations in support of the 11 riders, which will be used to keep the services going that enable the charity to reach those who are struggling to cope, can be made at the team's Virginmoneygiving page, or by texting YORKCYCLE and any amount to 70085.

Further information on the Samaritans charity and the work they do can be found on their website.