COMMUTERS between York and Leeds could face delays and changes to services as major work continues.

The latest stage of the project at Leeds Station includes building a chamber underneath the track between platforms 3 and 4 to make space for new signalling cables.

It is hoped the improvements will lead to more reliable services for passengers and reduce the impact of unplanned disruption on the railway.

Network Rail is remodelling the track layout between platforms 4 and 6 - but it is not as simple as lifting and moving the track.

Engineers need to carry out vital work to upgrade the signalling and install new overhead line equipment.

It means that, during the last two weekends in September and the first two in October, teams will build a new chamber underneath the tracks at platforms 3 and 4.

This will allow equipment to be installed to safely carry the new signalling cables underneath the railway.

The project has been carefully planned to keep disruption for passengers to a minimum. Over the four weekends, the majority of work will take place overnight after the last service on the Saturday.

Some of the platforms will be closed on the Sunday mornings - September 19, September 26, October 3 and October 10 - and replacement bus services will be in place until 12pm to keep passengers moving.

Bus replacements will run between Leeds and Horsforth, where passengers can connect to trains to and from Harrogate, Knaresborough and York.

Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge, where passengers can change to services to and from Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square.

Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Skipton while Northern services to and from Morecambe and Carlisle will start and end at Skipton.

Replacement buses will pick up and drop off on New Station Street.

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to plan ahead and check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “We’re preparing to improve the track layout at Leeds station, which will bring more reliable services for passengers travelling across the North, reducing the impact of unplanned disruption.

“In this latest stage of work, we’re making more space for signalling upgrades so that cables can run underneath the tracks, as well as installing new overhead line equipment. We’ve planned the project to minimise disruption to services as much as possible, but some of it can only be done safely when some of the platforms are closed. Buses are running to keep passengers moving and we advise anyone travelling on the four upcoming Sundays to plan ahead and allow plenty of time.”

Over the next few months, more work will take place to install more equipment; lift the track between platforms 4 and 6 and install the new, simpler track layout.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2022.

Meanwhile Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: "The work being carried out by Network Rail is vital and will provide our customers with an even more reliable railway.

"We are sorry for any disruption during the improvements and our customers can be assured that both Northern and Network Rail will do everything possible to minimise the impact of the work and deliver alternatives that keep people on the move. Bus replacement services will be available for our customers.”