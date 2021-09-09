A SECTION of a major road will be shut for a weekend later this month.

National Highways, formerly Highways England, say essential maintenance on the A64 at Flixton Carr Bridge between Staxton and Seamer in North Yorkshire means the A64 will be closed in both directions between Staxton and Seamer for the whole weekend starting at 8pm on Friday, September 18.

The work will be carried out 24/7 and is due to be complete by 6am on Monday 20 September, weather permitting.

Teams will be will re-waterproof the bridge, replacing the expansion joints which absorb its natural movement, resurfacing the carriageway and renewing road markings and studs.

Michael Hoult, National Highways project manager said: “Our work will make sure the carriageway is well maintained and protected from the weather which reduces the need for future roadworks in the area.

“We are doing it in term time after the school summer holidays, to reduce the impact on nearby tourist attractions and have worked closely with the local authority to devise a diversion route to minimise the impact of traffic on this rural community.”

Fully signed diversions, which have also been agreed with the police, will be in place throughout the closure using the A169, A170 and B1261. The diversion will increase travel time by up to 40 minutes so people are advised to plan their journeys in advance to allow for extra travel time. Some of the equipment being used during the work will be noisy but all efforts will be made to complete the noisiest part of the work before 11pm whenever possible.

The work is weather dependent and cannot be carried out in persistent rain. If wet weather halts progress the schedule will be rearranged and the road reopened as quickly as is safe and practical to do so.