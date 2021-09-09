A plane carrying the German national football team was forced into an unscheduled landing in the UK amid a ‘mid-air emergency’.
The plane was forced into an unplanned stop in Edinburgh on their trip back to Frankfurt after beating Iceland 4-0 in Reykjavik on Wednesday night.
The official Twitter account for Germany moved to update fans this morning and explained players will be returning home individually.
A tweet read: “Safety first. Safe stopover as a precaution in Edinburgh.
“From there, individual onward and return journeys are planned.”
Following concern from fans on social media they added: “We are fine. Safety check on the machine is running.”
#infotweet Safety first. Sichere Zwischenlandung als Vorsichtsmaßnahme in Edinburgh. Von dort aus individuelle Weiter- und Rückreise geplant.— Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) September 9, 2021
It remains unclear what caused the emergency but radar images show a swift change in direction as the plane made an emergency turn between Dundee and Arbroath before a rapid descend.
Website Flightradar24 shows the plane landed with the squawk code 7700 which identifies general emergencies on an aeroplane.
It followed a successful night for the German national side who went top of their World Cup qualifying group with the win over Iceland.
Goals from Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner made it three wins in a week for Die Mannschaft.
