A MURDER investigation has been launched and a woman arrested following the death of a man in Bridlington.
Humberside Police said it received a report on August 26 that a man had been assaulted in the area of The Crescent and Malborough Terrace, and he was taken to hospital for treatment to what initially were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
However, last Friday, he died in hospital from his injuries, said a spokesperson.
"The victim has been named as Andrew Turner, 58-years-old of Bridlington," they said.
"His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time. Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time.
"A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the assault and is on court bail.
"Officers investigating the incident continue to appeal for anyone who has not already spoken to us to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/85331/21."
