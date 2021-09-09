A MAN has been arrested following reports of an incident in Bridlington in which a man allegedly handed out literature of a sexual nature to a child.
Humberside Police said the a 64-year-old man had been charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child.
"He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday October 4," said a spokesperson.
"We would ask anyone else who has been handed a card, or whose child has been approached in similar circumstances, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 16/87395/21."
