AN INCIDENT involving all three 999 services on York's River Ouse was brought to a safe conclusion early today.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its volunteers, who had been called out at 12.30 pm yesterday lunchtime and helped provide rescue and safety cover for the incident as well as enforcing a river closure requested by North Yorkshire Police.
It said the team was stood down at 11.59pm and left the incident in the hands of North Yorkshire Police, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
"We understand that the incident was brought to a safe conclusion in the early hours of the morning," it said.
"This was the second call out for our volunteers yesterday."
The Press reported yesterday that police had cordoned off parts of York city centre following an incident on the riverside.
North Yorkshire Police closed the area between City Screen and The Pitcher and Piano bar in Coney Street to the public shortly after 12.30pm with ambulance and firefighters also in attendance. The footpath on the city centre side of Lendal Bridge was also closed.
A member of the public, who didn't want to be named said they saw emergency workers talking to a man holding on to the railings outside City Screen cinema.
