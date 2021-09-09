A DRIVER has been arrested on suspicion of six offences after an alleged hit -and-run crash in Knaresborough.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that he wanted to give a shout out to an off duty Humberside police officer witnessed the crash and called the North Yorkshire force control room with details.

He said the automatic number recognition system then closed the net on a suspect, with the vehicle located parked up on the outskirts of Harrogate and a suspect found wandering nearby.

He said the driver was arrested in suspicion of drink & drug driving,driving with no licence or insurance, theft of number plates, failing to stop and report a road traffic collision, fraudulent use of a registration plate and having two defective tyre