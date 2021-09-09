HARROGATE Hospital Radio can now be listened to on FM radios after the station won a three year campaign for a licence.
The volunteer-led show was heard for the first time on 95.3FM last week.
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust chairman, Angela Schofield, and the trust's chief executive Steve Russell, were special guests for the launch.
Mark Oldfield, the chairman of Harrogate Hospital Radio, said: “Being awarded an FM licence – a first for a hospital radio station - is another historic step in the Harrogate Hospital Radio story.
“The addition of FM means those with normal radios, not just DAB versions, will be able to listen to us.”
Visit www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/ for more information.
