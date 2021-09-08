POLICE cordoned off parts of York city centre after an incident on the riverside.
North Yorkshire Police closed the area between City Screen and The Pitcher and Piano bar in Coney Street to the public shortly after 12.30pm today(September 8) with ambulance and firefighters also in attendance.
A member of the public, who didn't want to be named said they saw emergency workers talking to a man holding on to the railings outside City Screen cinema.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called out at 12.25pm to an incident in Coney Street. Crews from York, Acomb, Selby and Ripon initially attended the scene near the river Ouse. The service said they couldn't comment further at this stage.
The footpath on the city centre side of Lendal Bridge was also closed with police officers on the scene not commenting other than to say they are dealing with an ongoing incident.
York Rescue Boat helped stop boats from going under Lendal Bridge and there was a police van stationed on Ouse Bridge. Both bridges remained open to traffic throughout.
The riverside gardens in North Street on the opposite side of the river were also closed and the footpath was taped off.
