A POLICE cordon is in place in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police have closed the footpath on the city centre side of Lendal Bridge due to an ongoing incident.
Officers on the scene have not commented other than to say they are dealing with an ongoing incident.
The area between City Screen and The Pitcher and Piano Bar in Coney Street has been closed to the public with police and firefighters in attendance.
York Rescue Boat are helping stop boats from going under Lendal Bridge and there's a police van on Ouse Bridge. Both bridges remain open to traffic.
The riverside gardens in North Street have been closed and the footpath is taped off.
More to follow.
