PLANS have been lodged to build new offices close to a pub near York.

The application is for a three-storey extension at Urban House in Hull Road, Dunnington, behind the Twine and Barrel bar and restaurant.

It includes 37 car parking spaces, three of which are for disabled people, 18 cycle spaces and electric charging points.

The application, lodged with City of York Council, said the proposal was for a new office extension, of 6727sq.ft in height, to the previously-approved change of use of a hotel block to office use.

It would include a pitched roof extension creating a new main entrance into the development, with a new reception and waiting area, toilet facilities, meeting rooms and open plan offices.

The building would be on the site of Dunnington Corn Mill which is featured on the mid-19th century First Edition Ordnance Survey plan.

Richard Brosenitz, owner and chief executive officer of Urban Group (York) Ltd, which offers a construction contractor service, said: "After recently relocating our head office to the former Windmill Site, Urban Group York Ltd have very quickly run out of space due to our continued success.

"With sustainable growth plans and doubling of turnover over the next 12 months, we need to entice people to the area to work with Urban by providing an excellent workspace and facilities.

"We have therefore submitted plans to increase our office in excess of 6,000 sq ft, but doing something that’s slightly un-conventional and constructing the building with a traditional oak frame. A traditional approach for a site of potential historical importance, it is such a shame the windmill is not still there, it would have been exciting to encompass and bring a building like that back into use again.

"We of course welcome the comments from the council and the city archaeologist and will of course follow all relevant legislation and guidance from our consultants to provide and deliver much needed employment space for our business."

The site borders residential homes, screened by established hedging, and Derwent Valley Industrial Estate. It said the venture sought to provide ‘increased office space for an expanding company, providing employment opportunities for the local population’. "The proposed development will deliver a smart modern design, worthy of a company headquarters building that minimises any impact on any existing adjacent buildings.”

City archaeologist Claire MacRae has asked for an archaeological evaluation on the footprint of the proposed extension to determine whether any archaeological remains are present and to record any features ahead of works.

“An investigation is required to identify the presence and significance of archaeological features and deposits and ensure that archaeological features and deposits are recorded,” she concluded.