PLANS have been lodged to build new offices close to a pub near York.

The application is for a three-storey extension of office space at Urban House in Hull Road, Dunnington, behind the Twine and Barrel bar and restaurant.

It also includes 37 car parking spaces, three of which are for disabled people, and 18 cycle spaces as well as electric charging points.

The application, lodged with City of York Council, said the proposal was for a new office extension, of 6727sq.ft in height, to the previously-approved change of use of a hotel block to office use.

It would include a pitched roof extension creating a new main entrance into the development, with a new reception and waiting area, toilet facilities, meeting rooms and open plan offices.

The site borders residential properties to the west, which are screened by established hedging, with Derwent Valley Industrial Estate bordering the site to the north and east.

The application states that due to the small scale of the proposed development, it was not appropriate to undertake a public consultation.

It added that the venture sought to provide 'increased office space for an expanding company, providing employment opportunities for the local population'.

"The proposed development will deliver a smart modern design, worthy of a company headquarters building that minimises any impact on any existing adjacent buildings."

The proposed building is located on the site of Dunnington Corn Mill which is featured on the mid-19th century First Edition Ordnance Survey plan.

In a letter to York council, city archaeologist Claire MacRae, said the site lay within an area of archaeological interest.

The construction would 'have a negative impact on any below-ground elements of the mill which may still survive given that this part of the site has not been developed previously', she said.

She called for an archaeological evaluation on the footprint of the proposed extension to determine whether any archaeological remains are present and locate their extent; and to record any features ahead of destruction by the development.

"An investigation is required to identify the presence and significance of archaeological features and deposits and ensure that archaeological features and deposits are recorded," she concluded.