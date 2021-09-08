PICTURED, September 1982, a quiet Burton Stone Lane.
According to an 80s advertising feature, there was a large selection of shops in the area, including a pub, a betting office, a motorcycle and accessories shop, a cycle dealership, a post office, a centre for the DIY enthusiast, a dress shop, a Chinese takeaway, and an off-licence.
You could also rent video equipment, buy records, frozen foods and, for the ladies, there was a dress shop, a centre for sewing and knitting requirements, and a children’s clothes shop.
The quiet residential area also played its part during the Great Plague in 1603, when country folk would lay their goods at the Burton Stone for the citizens of York. The hollows in the stone were then filled with water to disinfect the money left for the provisions.
