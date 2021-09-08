A POPULAR fast food chain is set to open a brand new restaurant in York next week.
As reported by The Press last month, burger specialist Five Guys is set to open its second in the city at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on the ouskirts of the city.
Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, they already have a branch in the city centre in Low Petergate.
The new restaurant will be in McArthurGlen’s food court, and opens on Monday (September 13).
Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen York, said: "We’re always looking to expand our retail and dining offering in centre, and we’re delighted to announce that American food chain Five Guys will be joining us at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York this September.
"Five Guys are known for their freshly made burgers, hand cut fries and delicious shakes that the whole family can enjoy.
"We are very much looking to the restaurant becoming a visitor favourite after a full day of shopping in the coming weeks.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.