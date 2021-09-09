TWO men who committed crimes when separately visiting York have been sentenced by the city's magistrates .
David Elliott, 45, of Starling Close, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, was jailed for 53 weeks for offences in the city and North Yorkshire.
He admitted stealing wine from Sainsburys, carrying cannabis and going equipped for theft at York Railway Station, and damaging a police van.
He also admitted stealing meat worth £300 from Marks and Spencers at Vangarde shopping centre, wine and beef from Skip Bridge Filling Station, Kirk Hammerton and carrying a knife in public in Harrogate. The sentence included a 20-week prison sentence previously suspended.
He was also ordered to pay a £156 statutory surcharge.
Ladislav Bihari, 38, of Compton Crescent, Harehills, Leeds, was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months on condition he does 25 rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He pleaded guilty to theft from Marks and Spencers on Pavement, York.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
