IF a simple 1.25% rise in National Insurance is the answer to our “care of the elderly” crisis, one has to ask why did no one think of the solution earlier?

It appears too good to be true.

In the meantime, what Kier Starmer calls a “sticking plaster to cover a gash” should be used to seal his own lips until he can provide his own suitable answer to this major problem.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire