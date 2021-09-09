IF a simple 1.25% rise in National Insurance is the answer to our “care of the elderly” crisis, one has to ask why did no one think of the solution earlier?
It appears too good to be true.
In the meantime, what Kier Starmer calls a “sticking plaster to cover a gash” should be used to seal his own lips until he can provide his own suitable answer to this major problem.
Peter Rickaby,
West Park,
Selby,
North Yorkshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment