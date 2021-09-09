THEATRE is set to return to a popular venue with a series of new live shows for all ages this autumn and winter season.
A literary classic, a spooky Halloween remake of a children’s favourite and a gripping drama all feature in Pocklington Arts Centre's (PAC) season of live theatre.
PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “After successfully hosting a series of online events during lockdown it is fantastic to be fully resuming our theatre programme for live audiences.
"We have already welcomed young theatre-goers and their families back over the summer holidays for the return of family theatre and now we are looking ahead to bringing more outstanding productions to our audiences.”
The Importance of Being Earnest will see Northumberland Theatre Company re-tell the Oscar Wilde classic, meanwhile TaleGate Theatre return to the venue on Thursday October 28, at 2.30pm with their wizard production Harry Panto.
In November, Red Ladder Theatre Company will bring you a gripping drama, ‘My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored'.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now at the PAC website.
