YORK has been transformed into a virtual world by gaming developers - giving residents the chance to 'buy' York Minster and York Community Stadium.
Neopolis - a location-based mobile app that gives players the chance to 'buy' and 'sell' property - is a virtual board game described as a mix between Pokemon Go and Monopoly.
Players go head to head as they plot to take over the city and invest in iconic buildings - from your favourite neighbourhood cafe to the Council offices.
You can choose to accumulate as many buildings as possible and reach the top rankings, find the best possible deal at auction, or simply be the virtual owner of your family's go-to restaurant.
The app was originally launched by a start up in France, surpassing 750,000 downloads.
The developers behind Neopolis say the app plays on the border between reality and virtuality - giving users the opportunity to rediscover their city and play with neighbours.
You can download Neopolis via the Google Play store or Apple's App Store.
Here's what it looks like if you're playing in Paris...
