A POLICE helicopter and the dog unit were called in to help catch two men after a burglary in York.
North Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing into a burglary at the Jet garage in Station Road in Haxby which was reported as a crime-in-progress at 1.25am today (September 8).
A police spokesman said: "Officers responded immediately to search for the two suspects who were seen to make-off on foot through back gardens, over the railway line and into a wooded area off Lady Kell Gardens.
"They were located and arrested at around 2.30am with assistance from a police dog unit and a police helicopter.
"The men, aged 34 and 23 from the Scunthorpe area, remain in custody for questioning.
"Witnesses, nearby residents with private CCTV, or anyone with information about suspicious behaviour near the service station in recent days or weeks, are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room."
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555111 or make a report via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Please quote reference number 12210197526 when providing details.
