A MOSQUE in York has received so many donations for its Afghan refugee appeal it has run out of storage space to keep them.

York Mosque and Islamic Centre has been collecting donations since Friday, August 27, to support refugees once they arrive in the city - and has been given more than 100 bags of items in just 24 hours.

The team has now run out of storage space and took some of the donations to Leeds and Bradford Mosques on Tuesday, September 7.

Chris Cooper, one of the organisers and a University of York student, said: “We didn’t expect to be so inundated so soon after a week, the local community have been so kind, we have received donations from both Muslims and non-Muslims.

“We have laid it all out on tables, full of toys still in their packaging, children’s clothes, toiletries, board games and books in which they don’t need to speak English to enjoy, sports equipment including a hockey stick, and even a few guitars.

“We have categorised the donations into sections, so it is like a shop – except the refugees won’t be paying for the items – instead of putting things into bags, so they can choose what they need themselves.”

The organisers have also received more than £1,000 in cash donations, despite not yet issuing a financial appeal.

The charity Refugee Action York came up with the idea to create a collection point in York to support refugees.

Mirazam Khan, the Imam of York Mosque, said: “Recent events in the news have in the past made the local community more suspicious of us, but let us come together, we don’t want to create conflict. We need to take responsibility for the refugees, irrespective of our opinions of them arriving here, we pray for peace and that they are guided to the straight path.”

If you have extra storage place, please contact: contact@yorkmosque.com