A COUNTY council is backing a campaign which aims to spread the message of the support available for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is urging anyone who is dealing with domestic abuse, or anyone who is concerned that someone they know could be dealing with domestic abuse, to come forward and ask for help - as part of the 'You Are Not Alone' campaign.
Councillor Kerri Harold, portfolio holder for public health and tackling inequalities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "No one should have to deal with abuse.
"Residents can now use the council’s own ‘options advisor’ on the website should they feel they need help or advice."
Domestic abuse comes in many forms. It can involve physical violence, but it can also be psychological – something which is referred to as coercive and controlling behaviour.
This type of abuse leaves no marks or scars but can cause victims to experience fear or loss of freedom on a daily basis.
Residents in the East Riding can now use the ‘options advisor’ on the council’s website, and this can be accessed through a banner at the top of the DVAP webpage.
The options advisor is completely confidential and a secure way of accessing important support. It is available 24-hours a day.
The Domestic Violence and Abuse Partnership (DVAP) also provide a pro-active service to victims.
DVAP can provide advice and support around personal safety, housing options, making your home safe and secure, legal options, welfare benefits, child protection issues and appropriate child related services, access to appropriate medical assistance, the Freedom Programme (group and volunteer befriending service.
