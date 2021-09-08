A MAN received serious facial injuries in an attack.
Police in York say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a violent incident that occurred around St Helen's Square in the city centre between 2.15am and 3.15am on Saturday (September 4).
A police spokesman said: "A 27-year-old local man suffered serious facial injuries which required emergency hospital treatment.
"A 24-year-old man from York was also allegedly assaulted when he tried to help detain the suspects.
"A 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, all from York, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210194894 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.