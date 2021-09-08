THE number of Covid patients being treated at North Yorkshire hospitals has increased, the latest data confirms.
The NHS has confirmed that the number of Covid patients at the county's hospitals is 132, an increase of six compared to this time last week. Of the 132 patients, 20 are on intensive care units (ICU).
Thirty-eight of the patients are at York Hospital, 11 in Harrogate, nine in Scarborough and 74 at South Tees.
On the county's borders, there are 17 patients at Darlington and 14 at Airedale Hospital.
