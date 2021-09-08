A SEARCH is underway for a man who has a serious injury and has gone missing.
north Yorkshire Police say that yesterday afternoon (Tuesday September 7), Adam Hudson attended York Hospital with a cut to his left hand. However, he left hospital just after 5pm, walking towards the bridge over the railway line.
A police spokesman said: "Adam’s hand injury is serious, and police and hospital staff are very concerned for his welfare.
"Officers across the city are searching for Adam, who is 39 years old and from York, to ensure he is safe and receives the medical treatment he needs.
"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call North Yorkshire Police straight away via 101, and speak to the Force Control Room.
"Please quote reference number 12210197330."
