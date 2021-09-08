A SUSPECTED wanted man has been arrested by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they were alerted by their automatic number plate recognition to a vehicle heading into the area which may have contained a wanted man last night (September 7).
Sgt Paul Cording said: "Teamwork with North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group means the vehicle was stopped safely on the A19 approaching York and one man is in custody on behalf of South Yorkshire Police."
