EMERGENCY services were called in after reports a woman had fallen in to a York river last night.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say they were called out along with the police and York Rescue Boat shortly before midnight to Blue Bridge Lane in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Fire crews from York, Acomb, Malton, Selby and Ripon, responded to a report of a woman who had possibly fallen into the river.
"York volunteer rescue boat was also mobilised.
"A search of the river and the riverbanks was conducted until the woman was found safe on the riverbank.
"She was handed in to the care of the police."
A spokesman for York Rescue Boat said: "Our team were called out by North Yorkshire Fire at 12.03am this morning to an incident in York.
"Our volunteers worked alongside FRS crews from York, Malton and Selby as well as North Yorkshire Police.
"The incident was brought to a safe conclusion by police officers on scene."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.