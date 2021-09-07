FIREFIGHTERS have returned to the scene of an horrific crash on the A64 near York in which a woman and two children died to lay a wreath.

Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that the 'heartfelt gesture' had been made by on-call firefighters from Malton who had attended the crash a couple of weeks ago.

"They visited the scene tonight to lay a wreath in memory of those who sadly died in this tragic incident," he said.

The crash happened on the road at Flaxton, between York and Malton, and involved a motorhome and a lorry.

A 44-year-old woman, a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy all died at the scene of the collision near the Jinnah restaurant, while a fourth passenger, a six-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.