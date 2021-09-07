A NEW pop-up shop has opened in York selling unique items upcycled from reclaimed wood.

PurePallets which transforms old pallets, railways sleepers and wood from old barns into bespoke furniture, gifts and homeware is now trading from Fenwick department store, in Coppergate.

Dawn Taylor, a former shop window designer with Marks & Spencer, saw the potential market for upcycled products and set up the business in 2013.

She said customers were increasingly looking for sustainable and environmentally-friendly options, and the woodworking venture had gone from strength to strength.

It is a family business, with Dawn's husband John joining full-time, and their son, Finley, 15, helping out in the school holidays.

All their products are hand-made in their workshop in Acaster Malbis, and the couple are hoping the initial six-week pop-up will be extended into the Christmas sales period.

The company which is currently recruiting counts York Gin among its trade customers, and also has a successful stall on Shambles Market each weekend with a full order book of customers.

Dawn said: "The guys at Fenwick approached us to see if we’d like to set up a pop-up in their home and gifts department. It’s a sign that we’re being recognised for the quality of the work we do.

"We’re excited and delighted, and hope it’s the start of a longer-term relationship with Fenwick."

She added: "Fenwick is a beautiful shop. We are lucky to have it in York. People just need to support local. This now means customers can shop from us seven days a week from the city centre."

The pop-up features a selection of PuprePallets' reclaimed pallet, barn and oak timber products, is in the basement at Fenwick.

Dawn said a commercial manager at Fenwick had approached her with the offer after seeing her Instagram profile.

"It sounded too good to be true," she said. "It's all systems go now before the rush of Christmas."

PurePallets' best-selling items include wall-mounted reclaimed wooden bottle openers made from off-cuts of oak, and candle holders made from reclaimed barn timber. Their products feature fun sayings, or can be personalised with engravings.