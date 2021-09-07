TEMPERATURES soared to 27C - or 80F - today in the York area, with more warm sunshine expected tomorrow.

The station at RAF Topcliffe recorded 27C at 4pm this afternoon.

The unseasonable warmth meant packed tables at riverside restaurants near Ouse Bridge, and equally packed cruise boats along the River Ouse.

But forecasters have warned that after one more day of hot weather tomorrow, the mini-heatwave will break on Thursday with a risk of thunderstorms.