A FINE art shop is to open in a former fashion store in York city centre.
Castle Fine Art is being created in the old Jaeger shop in St Helen's Square, situated between Bettys Café Tea Rooms and the Ivy restaurant.
The new shop was being fitted out yesterday, with a member of staff saying it was hoped it could open by Friday.
The retailer says it is the UK's leading limited edition print and original art retailer, with international delivery and galleries nationwide.
The Press reported last November how Jaeger and Peacock - both part of billionaire Philip Day’s EWM Group retail empire - had fallen into administration, putting more than 4,700 jobs and almost 500 shops at risk.
EWM Group said then it would continue to support the administrators to find the best outcome possible and had had constructive discussions with a number of potential buyers. However, the continuing deterioration of the retail sector due to the pandemic and second lockdown had made this process longer and more complex than it would have hoped.
The shop in the square had already had signs up for some time previously, saying it was closing down. All stock and the sign outside were removed by February.
