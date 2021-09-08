AN EAST Riding student has designed a new logo, website and branding for the Pocklington District Heritage Trust (PDHT).
Pocklington School student, Kai Swanborough based his design on the bronze Iron Age shield, found in Pocklington in 2018. He also designed and built a website for the Trust, which was launched at the end of July.
Chairman of the trust, Phil Gilbank, said: "Kai’s great work will really help us promote the Trust’s message - and the website will be key."
The trust was formed to promote and showcase heritage in the town of Pocklington. It is is made up of representatives of local organisations, archaeologists and interested and expert individuals.
The trust will be making a presentation to Kai to say thank you for all his work on the project. Kai has recently completed his GCSEs and will join Pocklington School’s Sixth Form this September to study A Levels in Computer Science, Art, Product Design and Economics.
Sheena McNamee, external relations director at Pocklington School, and a PDHT trustee, said: "Supporting and being actively involved in projects in our local community is an important part of our School ethos, for both staff and pupils.
"Having the opportunity to design a logo and a website for PDHT has been a great experience for Kai and PDHT now have a strong brand image to convey the importance of the project on a national scale.”
For further information about PDHT visit: https://pocklingtondistrictheritagetrust.org/
