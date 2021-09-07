REAL ale lovers have launched a bid to ensure a ‘good old fashioned, down-to-earth’ York pub is not lost for ever.

The York branch of CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale -has asked City of York Council to declare the Spread Eagle in Walmgate an ‘asset of community value.’

A report to the executive members says the pub has not been open since last November, but is still capable of being used as a public house and no planning consent has been given for a change of use.

“The recommendation, therefore, is that the application is approved,” it says, adding”The Spread Eagle is one of the few remaining pubs along Walmgate and although currently unoccupied, however it is being marketed.”

The Press reported last December that the pub was looking for a new landlord, with staff saying on Facebook that the lease on the Marstons pub had ended and it was on the market to let.

Estate agents James A Baker say they are inviting leasehold offers for the historic pub, on a new Free of Tie lease, at flexible terms to be agreed, and it is currently under offer.

CAMRA stated in its nomination form that the Spread Eagle was a ‘good old fashioned down to earth establishment that sells real ale and has an open and inclusive admission policy that appeals to different demographic social groups.’

It says: “The public house was first recorded in the late eighteenth century with the current building dating from the early nineteenth century.

“It has previously been named The Malt Shovel and the Bricklayers Arms. The pub serves the area of Walmgate as a local community gathering space.Prior to the pandemic it provided entertainment as a live music venue. The Spread Eagle has also hosted charity events over recent years. The spacious enclosed beer garden provides exterior space to socialise for the community.”

*City of York Council says that under the Localism Act, eligible groups can identify and nominate assets of value to the local community and have a fair chance to make a bid to buy them on the open market, if the owner decides to sell.