A RUGBY club in York, which prides itself on being "diverse and inclusive" has launched its brand new kit for the upcoming rugby union season.
York RI RUFC has launched new kits for its Mini's, Men’s, Ladies and Inclusive teams, after securing main kit sponsorship deal with construction company, Yorvik Builders.
Andy McCarthy, chairman of York RI RUFC, said: "We have made huge steps forward in the evolution towards becoming a more modern, forward-thinking and inclusive club. It was important that we all shared a common identity and kit is central to that.
"The players will wear these jerseys with pride as they get back to competing and making new memories on the pitch, here's to many successes for all who wear them."
Director of Yorvik Builders, Darren Allanson, said the firm are looking forward to working with the club as they share a passion for inclusivity and diversity in grassroots sport in York
The club have also had support from Parlormade Cafe and Scone House.
